Popular Front of India reportedly raised funds from China and Gulf countries

New Delhi: The Investigative agencies in the country have found that Popular Front of India (PFI) has raised funds from China and Gulf countries. The investigative agencies found that PFI had collected more than Rs 1 crore from China.

The Islamic organization had formed District Executive Committees in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. These committees were formed to raise funds. The money was transferred to India using Hawala transactions.

According to reports, KA Rauf Sherif, a PFI member and Campus Front of India (CFI) national general secretary, allegedly received more than Rs 1 crore in his bank account in the guise of mask trading with China. He was employed with of M/s Race International LLC Oman, a Chinese -controlled company based in Oman. He had also allegedly visited China twice in 2019 and 2020.

As per ED, Kaleem Pasha of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), accused in the Bengaluru riots received Rs 5 lakh from a Chinese-controlled company, Jumpmonkey Promotions India Pvt Ltd.

Earlier investigations by the agencies found that PFI’s fund raising has link with Hathras rape and murder case of 2020 and anti-CAA protests. The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested PFI members, Atikur Rahman, Mohammed Alam, Sidhique Kappan and Masud Ahmed while they were going to Hathras. Police accused that they were going to the region to disturb communal harmony.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already started an investigation in the matter and also attached at least 33 bank accounts of PFI and Rehab India Foundation (RIF) in a money laundering case against them. A total amount of Rs 68,62,081 has been provisionally attached under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.