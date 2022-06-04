Ukraine claims its troops have halted Russia’s assault in an eastern city

As battle raged on Saturday, Ukraine said it had recaptured a portion of the manufacturing city of Sievierodonetsk, the focal point of a Russian operation to conquer the eastern Donbas area, and that it could hold it for up to two weeks.

On Friday, the governor of Luhansk province, Sergiy Gaidai, informed national media that Ukrainian military had retaken 20% of the territory they had lost in Sievierodonetsk.

Despite Russian reinforcements, he said it was ‘not realistic’ that the city will fall in the next two weeks.

‘We will push their artillery away from our positions as soon as we acquire enough Western long-range guns. And then, believe me, the Russian infantry will simply flee,’ Gaidai stated.

His assertion of Ukrainian advances could not be confirmed right away. On Thursday, Reuters arrived in Sievierodonetsk and confirmed that Ukrainians still controlled a portion of the city.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s military said Russia had boosted its troops and utilised artillery to launch ‘assault operations’ in the city. However, it was reported that Russian soldiers had retreated after failing to advance at the nearby town of Bakhmut, cutting off access to Sievierodonetsk.

According to Gaidai, four people were murdered in Russian attacks in the region on Friday, including a mother and a kid.

On Saturday morning in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, a missile struck an agricultural storage unit, injuring two individuals, according to the regional administration’s spokesman on Telegram.

According to emergency services, two persons were killed and at least two were injured in Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Friday.

On Friday, the Ukraine war reached its 100th day. Since Moscow’s forces were driven back from Kyiv in the early stages of the battle, tens of thousands have died, millions have been displaced, and the global economy has been devastated.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow was impeding Ukrainian ports from selling grain, blaming the West for rising world food prices.

‘We are now witnessing attempts to shift blame for what is happening on the global food market, for the rising problems in this market, onto Russia,’ he stated on national television.

He believes that lifting Western sanctions on Russia’s ally Belarus and allowing Ukraine to sell grain through that country would be the best answer.

Ukrainian leaders are banking on upgraded missile systems pledged lately by the United States and the United Kingdom to tip the conflict in their favour, and Ukrainian forces have already begun training on them.

While Ukraine’s resistance has pushed Putin to reduce his immediate goal to conquering the whole Donbas region, Ukrainian officials say he is still determined to subdue the entire country.

‘Putin’s main purpose is to destroy Ukraine. Despite the fact that Ukraine won the first stage of this full-fledged battle, he is not backing down from his objectives,’ Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, told national television on Friday.

According to a Russian government spokeswoman, ‘certain results’ have been accomplished in the war, and Moscow will continue military operations until all objectives are met.