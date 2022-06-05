Aaditya Thackeray says, ‘We will support Kashmiri Pandits, doors are open to them.’

Aaditya Thackeray, a Maharashtra minister, reacted to the recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu & Kashmir by saying that the state’s doors are always open to them. ‘We will support them (Kashmiri pandits). The situation there is quite unstable. Our doors are open for them,’ Aaditya Thackeray said.

‘The situation in Kashmir is very worrying. It is unfortunate that the situation is being repeated again at such times. We expect the Indian government to take strong steps to ensure their safety,’ On the recent killings of Hindus in Kashmir, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray remarked.

‘There the situation has not improved yet, as it is, the scene we are seeing is not good,’ he added. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused the Centre of ‘having no plans for Kashmiri Pandits.’