Aeroflot suspends flights to this city

Moscow: Russian based air carrier, Aeroflot has decided to suspend its commercial passenger flights to Colombo. The airline took this decision as Sri Lankan authorities detained its Airbus A330 jet.

‘Aeroflot is suspending commercial flights to Colombo for the immediate period due to an unreliable situation in terms of the airline’s unobstructed flights to Sri Lanka. The sales of tickets for flights to Colombo have been temporarily shut down’, said the air carrier in a statement.

Passengers stranded in Colombo with return tickets will be brought to Russia from Sri Lanka. Repatriation planes will fly to Colombo without passengers.