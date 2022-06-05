DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Alliance Air launches new flight service

Jun 5, 2022, 07:46 pm IST

Mumbai: Alliance Air operated by the Union government has announced new domestic flight service.  The air carrier will operate flights connecting Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Alliance Air will deploy its  ATR 72-seater aircraft  for the  service. The airline will operate four flights a week- Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Also Read; India’s crude oil basket price surge again 

It had also launched flights connecting Dibrugarh in Assam with Tezu in  Arunachal Pradesh.  The air carrier will deploy a Dornier 228 aircraft for the service. The flight service would be available three days a week — Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The 17-seater aircraft manufactured by the  Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will take only  20 minutes  cover the distance between two cities. The fare is fixed at  Rs 1,600.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 5, 2022, 07:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button