Alliance Air launches new flight service

Mumbai: Alliance Air operated by the Union government has announced new domestic flight service. The air carrier will operate flights connecting Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Alliance Air will deploy its ATR 72-seater aircraft for the service. The airline will operate four flights a week- Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

It had also launched flights connecting Dibrugarh in Assam with Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh. The air carrier will deploy a Dornier 228 aircraft for the service. The flight service would be available three days a week — Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The 17-seater aircraft manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will take only 20 minutes cover the distance between two cities. The fare is fixed at Rs 1,600.