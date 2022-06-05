Chinese fighter plane intercepted surveillance craft in May, says Australia

According to Australia’s defence minister, a Chinese fighter plane dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region in May.

On May 26, a Chinese J-16 fighter intercepted a Royal Australian Air Force P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft while conducting ‘normal maritime surveillance activity’ in international airspace in the vicinity, defence said in a statement.

‘The intercept resulted in a risky manoeuvre that posed a safety risk to the P-8 aircraft and its crew,’ the statement stated.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Perth that his government has communicated its concerns to China ‘through legitimate means.’

Outside of business hours, China’s foreign ministry in Beijing and its embassy in Australia did not respond to calls for comment.

Defence Minister Richard Marles stated that the Chinese plane flew quite close to the RAAF plane and discharged a ‘bundle of chaff’ including small bits of aluminium that were swallowed by the Australian plane’s engine.