El Pas says that Spain will provide anti-aircraft missiles and tanks to Ukraine.

According to official sources reported by newspaper El Pais on Sunday, Spain will equip Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard battle tanks as part of an increase in military assistance to the country.

Spain will also supply the Ukrainian military with critical tank training. It would take place in Latvia, where the Spanish Army has deployed 500 troops as part of NATO’s Enhanced Advanced Presence mission.

According to El Pais’ sources, a second phase of training could take place in Spain.

According to the article, Spain’s defence ministry is nearing completion of the delivery of low-level Shorad Aspide anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv, which the Spanish Army has replaced with a more advanced system.

So far, Spain has given ammunition, personal protective equipment, and light weaponry.

According to El Pais, the promise of enhanced support was made when Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 21, but was postponed due to the operation’s complexity.