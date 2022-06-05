Gulf country impose entry ban on visit visa holders

Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia imposed an entry ban for visit visa holders in 4 airports in the country. The ban will be imposed in Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu and Taif airports from June 9. The ban will be in force till July 9, 2022. Visit visa holders can enter the country via Riyadh International Airport.

The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia warned all tourism companies against booking flight tickets for holders of visit visas. ‘The holders of all kinds of visit visas will not be allowed to enter the Kingdom via the four airports, which have been designated for only holders of Hajj permits from inside and outside the Kingdom during the one month, as it corresponds to the Hajj season’, said a statement released by Saudia.

The visit visa holders must have round trip tickets, providing that arrival and return will be via Riyadh airport.