In Kerala, eight students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning.

After eight students at a primary school were hospitalised on Saturday due to suspected food poisoning, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has directed the food safety commissioner and the director of the women and child welfare department to undertake an investigation and submit a report. The incident occurred in Kayamkulam, Kerala’s Alappuzha district, at a government upper primary school.

According to health department authorities, nearly 20 students were being hospitalized for stomach aches after eating a mid-day lunch at the school on Friday. Officials had gone to the school and taken food and water samples. Four students from an Anganwadi in Kottarakkara, Kollam district, were reportedly admitted to the hospital after complaining of being uncomfortable.

Another case of probable food poisoning occurred on May 2 when a 17-year-old female died and 18 others became ill after eating “rotten shawarma” at a food stall in Cheruvathur, Kasaragod district, Kerala. Kerala’s Health Minister, Veena George, has ordered a probe into the incident and has requested a report from the authorities.