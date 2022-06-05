Land Rover launches Defender 130: Know the features

Mumbai: Land Rover has launched its Defender. The company also added a new variant named Defender 130. The Defender 130 is the 8-seater variant of the SUV. It will be sold alongside the Defender 90, which is a 5-seater variant and Defender 110, which is a 7-seater variant.

Land Rover Defender 130 is available in S, SE, X-Dynamic SE, and X trims. It is powered by two electrified gas engines. The P300 is the base model with a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged mill with 296 horsepower and 470 torque. The P400 has six-cylinder engine, generating 395 hp and 550 Nm.

The SUV features a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and an 11.4-inch instrument cluster display.