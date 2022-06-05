List of witnesses of Gauri Lankesh murder presented in court

A list of witnesses was filed before a Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court by the Special Public Prosecutor in the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh. On Saturday, the SPP submitted the list to the court. In response, the attorneys for the defendants sought a list of electronic evidence that is being investigated.

The hearing has been adjourned for June 6 to allow time for any objection to the plea to be filed. The trial will take place from July 4 to July 8, as well as once a month for a week. On September 5, 2017, Ms Lankesh was shot and killed outside her home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city.