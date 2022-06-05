Mahzooz Draw: 61 lucky winners share 2 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 61 lucky participants shared 2 million UAE dirhams in the 79th live Mahzooz Grand Draw. They will get Dh32,786 each after matching 4 out of the 5 winning numbers. The winning numbers were 6,11,13,17,19.

3 lucky winners win Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 15189257, 15059227 and 15087915 which belonged to Mohammed from India, Roba from Syria, and Mohammad from Mauritius, respectively. Additionally, 2301 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of AED 350 each. The total prize money won was Dh3,105,350.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on June 11 at 9pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.