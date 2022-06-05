Over 40,000 motorists penalised for traffic violations during 12-hour drive

The Mumbai Traffic Police fined almost 40,000 wayward motorists for a variety of traffic offences during a special 12-hour operation on Friday. For the surprise drive, more than 2,000 police officers were called into action, and the operation will be repeated in the coming days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan, Mumbai Traffic Police said, ‘The drive was launched in order to prevent large scale road traffic regulations violations by vehicle drivers and to bring road safety through effective enforcement’.

On Friday, the drive began at 9 am and lasted until 9 pm. Aside from the 1,126 Traffic Police officers, 759 municipal police officers and 212 Local Arms officers were also called into action. The Local Arms division is a support branch that supplies extra soldiers to regular divisions when needed.

Officials noted that riding two-wheelers without helmets led the way in terms of the number of instances documented during the campaign’s first 12 hours, with a total of 10,338 incidents reported across the city.

According to police records, the eastern suburbs had the largest number of occurrences of helmetless riding, with 3,204 cases reported. With 3,028 instances, the western suburbs came in second.

At the same time, offenders were fined for parking in specified no parking zones, honking in silent zones, riding motorcycles with modified silencers, and overspeeding. Food delivery executives and offenders around train stations were also targeted.