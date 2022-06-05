SalamAir announces new flight services

Muscat: Oman based air carrier, SalamAir announced that it will operate commercial passenger flights to five new cities. The new services will begin from mid-June. The new destinations include direct flights to the Turkish city of Bursa, Phuket in Thailand and Baku in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and direct flights to Prague in the Czech Republic and the Chinese city of Tashtun.

SalamAir will be the first international air carrier to launch a direct flight to Bursa in Turkey. Bursa is SalamAir’s third destination in Turkey after Istanbul and Trabzon.

SalamAir will operate three flights a week to Bursa on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights will depart from Muscat at 10:05 am and arrive in Bursa at 2:05 pm local time. The flight departs from Bursa at 2:50 pm and arrives in Muscat at 8:30 pm.