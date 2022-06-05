Ukraine war with Russia will be over by the end of 2022; Defence minister shows ‘optimism’

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine confrontation has already lasted more than 100 days, and with both sides engaged in a fierce battle, no resolution appears to be in sight. However, Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, predicts that the conflict with Russia will be concluded by the end of 2022. Reznikov stated at an international security gathering that with the level of assistance Ukraine receives from the rest of the world, the conflict may be settled in less than a year. Other countries have also been warned that they must bring Russia to heel.

‘Russia continues to make efforts to occupy our whole state. It is now difficult to estimate when the conflict will be over, but my hopeful forecasts are that it will be achievable this year’, according to Sky News, he mentioned this in his address. ‘Poland, the Baltic states, Slovakia, and others will follow. Thus, we must stop Russia in the future and constrain them’, he said, referring to the hazards of a continuing war.

The Russian military is still focusing on the southeastern territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, despite Ukraine’s announcement that it has effectively regained certain portions of Severodonetsk. Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, stated on Saturday that Ukraine already controlled 30% of the city and that the current counter-attack against Russian forces had resulted in the recovery of another 20%.