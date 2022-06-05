Woman Maoist leader surrenders before police

Bijapur: A woman Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on her head has surrendered before police. The Maoist leader identified as Somli Sodi alias Vanita (32) is wanted in several cases of attack on police. She surrendered in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh.

Somli Sodi was working with Maoists from 2003. She was the commander of its Nagaram local organization squad since 2018. She surrendered before law to reunite with her daughter back home. She was given a cash assistance of Rs 10,000 under the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

She had been part of a Maoist team that attacked police personnel engaged in providing security to Awapalli-Ilmidih road development project in 2004. She was also part of the team that triggered an IED blast followed by firing on police personnel at Awapalli in 2006 and the attack on Rani Bodli camp of security forces in 2007.