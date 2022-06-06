First poster of 40 major suspects in Kanpur violence released by UP Police

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Police Department released the first poster showing key suspects in the violence that occurred in Kanpur a few days earlier. Based on data acquired from closed-circuit cameras, the poster displays photos of 40 suspects. The state police asked for public assistance in locating the suspects.

The poster also includes a phone number that can be used to contact the department with leads. On June 3, violence erupted in Kanpur’s Pared, Nai Sadak, and Yateemkhana areas, when some members of the minority community tried to compel businesses to close their doors in protest over remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate about Prophet Mohammed.

In the case, which has so far led in 38 arrests, at least six people have been hurt. ‘We have identified about 100 more stone-pelters and rioters through CCTV footage and video clips,’ said Anand Prakash Tiwari, additional commissioner of police, law and order.

He noted that search operations are underway, as well as searches on all possible hideouts, in order to apprehend rioters as soon as possible.