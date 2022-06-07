Apple launches MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022): Specifications and price

Mumbai: US based technology giant, Apple has launched its MacBook Air (2022) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) at the Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 (WWDC). The new computers are powered by Apple’s in-house chipset.

The Apple MacBook Air (2022) is priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 93,300). The 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2022) cost $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,01,000). The new MacBook Air will be available in Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight Gold colours on Apple Online Store. The new computers will be available in India from next month. The MacBook Air with M2 starts at Rs. 1,19,900 (Rs. 1,09,900 for education), while the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at Rs. 1,29,900 (Rs. 1,19,900 for education).

Also Read: Apple launches WatchOS 9: know the specifications

Apple MacBook Air (2022) specifications: The new computer comes with MagSafe charging. it features a 13.6-inch display, with a liquid retina display. The display supports 1 billion colours. It houses new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a larger image sensor. It offers up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop offer 18 hours of battery backup while watching videos on a single charge. The MacBook Air (2022) comes support for fast charging.

Apple MacBook Pro (2022) specifications: MacBook Pro (2022) is equipped with the new M2 chipset and comes with 13-inch Liquid Retina Display. The display offers up to 500 nits of peak brightness with P3 colour support. The MacBook Pro offer 20-hour battery life on a single charge.