CM Pinarayi Vijayan received currency bags in Dubai: Swapna Suresh’s big revelation!

Swapna Suresh, one of the major suspects in the diplomatic luggage gold smuggling fraud, stated on Tuesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was implicated in the scheme, in a comment that might have far-reaching consequences in Kerala.

Swapna Suresh informed the media that while CM Vijayan was in Dubai in 2016, luggage containing money was sent to him. She stated in her 164 statement that she informed the court about the chief minister’s participation, his former principal secretary M Sivasankar, the CM’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena, and his additional private secretary C M Raveendran, former bureaucrat Nalini Netto, and former minister K T Jaleel.

‘It all began in 2016 when the CM was on a trip to the UAE. Sivasankar approached me initially since I was the consular secretary at the time. He informed me that the chief minister had neglected to bring one of his suitcases and that it needed to be sent to Dubai right away. We delivered the bag to the CM via a diplomat at the embassy. When it was presented to the consulate, we discovered that it contained cash. That’s how it all began,’ she explained.

She stated that the cash was found when the luggage was inspected as part of the consulate’s routine. She stated that on Sivsankar’s directions, biryani containers containing heavy metals were transported from the consulate general’s house to Cliff House, the CM’s official residence. ‘If situations and time permits, I will tell everything,’ she said.