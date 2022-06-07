Congress to hold protest in Bengaluru over Karnataka textbook revision on June 9

The opposition party Congress has called a protest in Vidhana Soudha at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, amid the escalating controversy over textbook revision in Karnataka. The Congress party’s whole lawmaking delegation is expected to participate in the protest, which comes amid charges that the BJP government is attempting to saffronize education in the state. After a textbook review committee included a lesson on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar’s speech in school books, the Karnataka government was engulfed in a heated controversy. The committee also omitted chapters on liberation fighters, social reformers, and literary giants, according to reports.

A controversy has erupted in the state over the updated textbooks, with the Congress, activists, and lawyers saying that the state government is attempting to saffronise education. Lingayat seers also wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, pleading with him to alter the inaccurate portrayal of social reformer Basavanna in textbooks.