ED seized 1.8 kg of gold, lakhs of rupees during searches of Satyendar Jain, associates.

The Enforcement Directorate seized crores in cash and gold coins and bars weighing nearly two kilogrammes during raids at the homes of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and his accomplices and others involved in money laundering. The agency arrested Arvind Kejriwal’s health minister on May 30 in a money laundering case. He is currently in the custody of the ED.

So far, the financial investigation agency has recovered Rs 2.82 crores in cash and 1.8 kg of gold, while the Aam Aadmi Party minister has been accused of laundering over Rs 16 crore through hawala transactions with the help of his wife, daughters, friends, and aides to ‘alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation.’

Several incriminating documents and digital recordings were also seized from the premises by the agency. ‘The cash and gold from an unexplained source were found to be secreted in the said premises and were seized under the PMLA,’ the agency said.

The ED launched the money laundering probe after the CBI filed a FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act in August 2017 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and his son Vaibhav, and Sunil Kumar Jain and his son Ankush.