Gulf country lifts ban imposed on travelling to this country

Jun 7, 2022, 06:21 pm IST

Riyadh: The interior Ministry in Saudi Arabia has lifted the ban imposed on direct and indirect travel to Indonesia.  The decision was taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia.

On July 12, 2021, Saudi citizens were banned from traveling to Indonesia and other 15 countries over Covid-19 concerns. The ministry banned Saudi citizens from travelling to  Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela.

