Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia launches electronic registration for pilgrims

Riyadh: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has launched an electronic registration for pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia. Pilgrims coming from these regions can register electronically for Hajj 2022 through a portal developed by the ministry.

The portal features various package options, support services, and a multi-lingual communication center that is open around the clock. It also allows visas to be issued electronically, and pilgrims who desire to perform Hajj can register directly at: www.motawif.com.sa.