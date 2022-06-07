India may grow at 9.5% in June quarter

Mumbai: A study released by leading brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has revealed that the economic activity growth was better in April 2022 than the March quarter of 2021-22. It also updated that the economic activity growth remained strong in May 2022. As per the firm, the real GDP as well as the gross value added (GVA) growth will be 9.5% each in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Earlier, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs has reduced the GDP growth rate of India. The UN body said that the GDP growth rate of India will be 6.4%. Last year it was at 8.8%. As per the World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report released by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Indian economy is the fastest-growing major economy.