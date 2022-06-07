India’s value of trade with Russia surge by 45%

New Delhi: The union Ministry for Commerce and Industry revealed that the country’s value of trade with Russia has surged by 45.79%. India’s total trade with Russia stood at $8.141 billion in 2020-21. During April-February period of 2021-22, the trade value surged to $11.869 billion, up by 45.79%.

India’s imports from Russia rose to $8.69 billion in the first 11 months of 2021-22, 58% higher than the total imports of $5.48 billion recorded in 2020-21. India’s exports to Russia rose to $3.18 billion in April–February period of 2021-22 from $2.65 billion recorded in the full year 2020-21.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

India’s trade with Ukraine was at $2.590 billion during 2020-21. In the April-February period of 2021-22, this went up by 19.34% to $3.091 billion.