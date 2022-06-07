Lawrence Bishnoi denies involvement in threat against Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster, has denied any involvement in the threat to Bollywood star Salman Khan’s life. On June 5, an unsigned note addressed to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade with the message ‘tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala).’

Salim Khan’s guards spotted the letter where the veteran screenwriter regularly rests after his morning walk. An FIR has been filed by the police. Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with this letter after confessed to a plot to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan in a police interrogation in 2021.

Lawrence Bishnoi had requested Rajasthan-based gangster Sampat Nehra to kill Salman Khan, according to a report on his interrogation. Nehra went to Mumbai on his orders and conducted reconnaissance around the actor’s Bandra residence