Motorola launches Moto G82 5G in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: leading smartphone brand, Motorola launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘Moto G82 5G’ in India. The handset is priced at Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colours. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Reliance Digital and select retail stores from June 14.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G82 5G runs on Android 12 and is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with the triple rear camera setup. For selfies and video chats, it carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.