Nation Alert; Al-Qaeda threatens to attack ‘major parts of India’ including Delhi, over Prophetic remarks!

Al-Qaeda published a warning letter on June 6th, indicating that it will carry out suicide strikes in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. ‘We will kill those who insult our Prophet, and we will bind explosives to our bodies and the bodies of our children in order to annihilate the ranks of those who dare to disgrace our Prophet… The saffron terrorists should now await their fate in Delhi, Bombay, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat,’ according to the message.

This is in response to the uproar that ensued when a few BJP officials made statements against Prophet Muhammad. The BJP suspended its national spokeswoman, Nupur Sharma, and removed its Delhi media head, Naveen Kumar Jindal, on Sunday, as the scandal over their alleged offensive statements about Prophet Mohammad erupted, prompting complaints from Muslim nations.

In the midst of Muslim protests and harsh reactions from nations such as Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, the BJP released a statement declaring that it respects all religions and vehemently condemns disrespect to religious figures. Sharma’s statements, made during a TV discussion over ten days ago, and Jindal’s now-deleted tweets spurred a Twitter trend asking for a boycott of Indian products in several nations.

BJP leader has been arrested for controversial remarks!

Kanpur Police detained a BJP youth wing leader on Tuesday for making provocative statements about Prophet Muhammad, four days after unrest erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. ‘ In light of recent skirmishes in the district, Kanpur Police arrested BJP youth wing leader Harshit Srivastava for his contentious tweet. A case has been lodged,’ according to the news agency ANI.

The Maharashtra police summoned Nupur Sharma, a suspended BJP leader, on Tuesday for her provocative statements about Prophet Muhammad. She has been summoned to the Mumbai police station in Thane district on June 22 to give her testimony to the investigating officer. According to authorities, the summons was given to the suspended BJP leader through email and speed post and included information on the complaint filed against her.