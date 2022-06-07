Private sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rate

Mumbai: The second largest private sector bank in the country, ICICI Bank, has once again increased fixed deposits interest rates. The new rate will come into force from today. The new rates are applicable on deposits above Rs 2 crore and up to Rs 5 crore at the bank.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore up to Rs 5 crore at ICICI Bank from June 7, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00% and 3.00% for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00%; For Senior Citizens – 3.00%

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25%; For Senior Citizens – 3.25%

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25%; For Senior Citizens – 3.25%

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.40%; For Senior Citizens – 3.40%

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 4.25%; For Senior Citizens – 4.25%

121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 4.25%; For Senior Citizens – 4.25%

151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 4.25%; For Senior Citizens – 4.25%

185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 4.50%; For Senior Citizens – 4.50%

211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.50%; For Senior Citizens – 4.50%

271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 4.70%; For Senior Citizens – 4.70%

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.70%; For Senior Citizens – 4.70%

1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 4.95%; For Senior Citizens – 4.95%

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 4.95%; For Senior Citizens – 4.95%

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.00%; For Senior Citizens – 5.00%

18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.00%; For Senior Citizens – 5.00%

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.25%; For Senior Citizens – 5.25%

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.25%; For Senior Citizens – 5.25%

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.25%; For Senior Citizens – 5.25%

The latest ICICI Bank FD rates come days after the bank hiked the same for deposits over Rs 2 crore and under Rs 5 crore.