Rare black panther spotted at Malambuzha

Malambuzha: A rare black panther was spotted at Malambuzha in Palakkad district, Kerala. The photos of the animal taken by Jyothish Kuriakko, clerk at AEO office, Palakkad has gone viral on social media.

Forest department officials in the state said that the animal was spotted earlier in the region. It was spotted along with two leopards.

Black panthers is a variant of spotted leopards. They are mainly found in India, Java island of Indonesia and also in Africa’s Mount Kenya. In India, they are spotted in protected forests around in Southern states. The animal gets it black colour due to the genetic issues. The spots, like those of leopards can be visible if closely observed. According to the National Geographic, the term is an umbrella that applies to 14 species of wildcat, commonly to melanistic leopards.