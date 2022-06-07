YouTuber insulted Bengal CM Mamata in videos; Arrested

Roddur Roy, a famous YouTuber, was arrested in Goa on Tuesday after All India Trinamool Congress leader Riju Dutta filed a complaint against him for ‘using derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’ in his videos. The anti-rowdy department of the Kolkata Police arrested Roddur Roy.

TMC’s Riju Dutta asked that the police file a FIR against Roddur Roy since he was a ‘repeat offender’ who had ‘maligned the state of West Bengal’ and ‘perennially used derogatory remarks against CM Mamata Banerjee and MP Abhishek Banerjee’ in addition to the state’s police force.

This came after Roddur Roy posted a YouTube video on his channel criticising the West Bengal government for the death of singer KK on May 31 after a concert in Kolkata. Following the submission of the complaint, YouTuber Roddur Roy released a video in which he challenged the police to arrest him.