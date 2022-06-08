Authorities in UAE announces traffic diversion on key road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced traffic diversions on Emirates Road near the Abu Dhabi border. The traffic diversion will begin from Wednesday, June 8. The road will be converted into a parallel two-lane road. The traffic diversion is announced to implement the Etihad Rail Project

‘#RTA announces a traffic diversion on Emirates Road at the entrance of Abu Dhabi Emirate into a parallel two-lane road to implement the Etihad Rail Project starting Wednesday, 8 June 2022’, RTA tweeted.

The RTA has urged the drivers to adhere to directional and regulatory signs along the diversion area.