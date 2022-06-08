Citroen launches compact SUV Citroen C3 in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: French automobile manufacturer, Citroen has launched its compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Citroen C3 in India. The new SUV will hit the Indian market on July 20. The pre-bookings will begin from July 1.

The C3 will be offered in four mono-tone and two dual-tone shades. The mono-tone colours will include Polar White, Steel Grey, Zesty Orange and Platinum Grey. The two-tone clours are Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof and Polar White with Zesty Orange coloured roof.

Also Read; RBI raises inflation projection for current fiscal year

The Citroen C3 is powered by a 1.2 turbo-petrol engine. The engine will give out 110 PS of power and 190 Nm of max torque. The transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed MT and an automatic gearbox.

The compact SUV features keyless entry, large touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, steering mounted audio controls, power windows and more. The Citroen C3 has a length of 3,981 mm, a width of 1,733 mm and a height of 1,586 mm. It come with the longest wheelbase in its segment of 2,540 mm.

As per reports, the SUV will be priced around Rs 6 lakh.