‘Every trend is not for you’: Actor Vidya Balan shares hilarious reel with trend gone wrong! Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood Diva Vidya Balan is an active entertainer on social media, and often post quirky and adorable posts on her handles. On Monday, actor took to Instagram and shared a short video of her, where she can be seen trying to do a new trend of Instagram reels and hilariously tumbles off while doing so.

‘Every trend is not for you’, sharing the video clip, Vidya captioned the post.

After watching the video, fans just can’t keep calm and they bombarded the comment area with heart and laughter emoticons, showing their love for the actor. Replying to this short laughable video of Vidya Balan, actor Ileana D’ Cruz, wrote, ‘Bahahahahahaha you hilarious but we all know that you can totally smash any trend’ while actor Dia Mirza dropped a heart and a laughing face emoticon in the comment section.

Meanwhile on the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen with Shefali Shah in the film ‘Jalsa’, which is a production of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and is directed by Suresh Triveni. She will be soon seen in ‘Neeyat’ and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.