Football gallery collapses during match in Malappuram; At least 10 injured

Malappuram: At least ten people, including children, were injured after a makeshift gallery collapsed during a sevens football match at the Pookottumpadam Government High School Ground in Malappuram on Tuesday night.

The tournament was hosted by ICC Soccer Club. The incident occurred minutes before kick-off of a match between Koorad Top Star and KSB Kootambara. Reportedly, a four-tier gallery on the west side of the ground that was constructed using bamboo and wood collapsed during the match. The injured people were admitted to the district hospital Nilambur and nearby private hospitals.

Similarly in March, scores of spectators were injured in a similar incident at Poongode, also in the Malappuram district, which authorities claimed to be due to excessive crowding.