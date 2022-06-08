Indonesia Masters Open 2022: India’s PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter second round

Jakarta: In badminton, India’s ace players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the second round at Indonesia Masters 2022 tournament. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated Line Christophersen of Denmark by ‘18-21, 21-15, 21-11’ in the first round of women’s singles category at Jakarta on Wednesday.

In the Men’s singles category, India’s Lakshya Sen defeated Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus by ‘21-10, 21-18’. Meanwhile, India’s Aakarshi Kashyap crashed out of the tournament. Beiwen Zhang of the USA defeated Aakarshi Kashyap by ‘21-12, 21-11’.

Also Read: 1st T20I: India to face South Africa tomorrow: Possible playing XI

Later in the day, Reddy B Sumeeth and Ashwini Ponnappa will face Indonesian duo Hafiz Faizal and Serena Kani in the first round of mixed doubles.