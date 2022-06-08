Losing weight can double sperm count in men, says study

A research study carried out by Danish scientists found out that losing weight could help fat men double their sperm count. The study was published in the journal Human Reproduction. It was carried among 56 men aged between 18 and 65.

The men who participated in the study were given an eight-week diet, consisting of just 800 calories per day. The men, who had a BMI of at least 32 before the study began, lost 16.5kg on average during the period. Meantime, their sperm count jumped by 41%.

Sperm counts generally decline in age. It touches its peak when a man turns 17 and remaining high until their 40s. A normal sperm count is considered to be any amount greater than 15million of sperm per millilitre of semen.

Earlier this month scientists led by Utah University found fatter men in their 60s had lower sperm counts than slimmer individuals in the same age group.