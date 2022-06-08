Money laundering case; ED attaches properties of designer Ritu Beri’s husband, brother

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into a money laundering case involving fashion designer Ritu Beri’s husband and brother in Goa. The agency has taken possession of assets belonging to Ritu Beri’s brother, Navin Beri, and husband, Arvind Chadha, as well as others, in connection with the case.

In connection with its investigation into the offence of money laundering initiated against them, the ED has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs. 24.39 crore belonging to Ms Sanskar Group, a proprietorship concern of Manish Sharma, Navin Beri, his partnership firm M/s Lavanya Travels, and Beri’s husband Arvind Chadha.

Villas and flats in Goa, flats and office space in Delhi and Faridabad, and fixed deposits are among the linked assets. On the basis of multiple FIRs filed by Goa Police under various sections of the IPC against Manish Sharma, Navin Beri, and Arvind Chadha for defrauding investors to the tune of roughly Rs. 10 crore by promising them villas in the Banjara Hills Project, to be developed by M/s Sanskar Group in Anjuna, Goa, the agency launched a money laundering investigation.