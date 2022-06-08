Omar Abdullah says, ‘Centre must do something to improve situation in J&K’

People in Jammu and Kashmir are in despair since there is rarely a day without a violent incident, according to National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah, who believes the government should take steps to improve the situation. ‘The situation is in front of everyone. There is hardly a day when no incident takes place. The people are in distress. We want the situation to improve and for that, the government has to do something,’ Omar told reporters in Ganderbal.

On the occasion of the annual Urs, the NC leader paid a visit to the shrine of Baba Nizamudin Larvi Naqshbandi in the Baba Nagri area of the central Kashmir district. In response to a question about assembly elections in J&K, Omar stated that it was up to the Election Commission of India to make a decision, but his party had not yet begun preparations for the polls.

‘The responsibility to conduct elections lies with the Election Commission. If the Election Commission decides to conduct polls, only then will we start our preparations. As of now, we are not talking or preparing about elections,’ he said.