Para Shooting World Cup: India’s Avani Lekhara wins gold

Chateauroux: In shooting, India’s Avani Lekhara won gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the Para Shooting World Cup held at Chateauroux, France. Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Avani Lekhara won the gold with a new world record of 250.6. She broke her own world record of 249.6. She thus has also secured a berth at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

In August last year, Lekhara bagged a gold in the 10m air rifle standing event in the SH1 category at the Tokyo Paralympics. She followed it up with a bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event, making her the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Paralympics.

The SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events.