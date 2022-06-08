Police in UP seeks for TN man who threatened to blow up RSS offices.

A man from Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly planning multiple bomb attacks on RSS offices in UP and Karnataka. Raj Mohammad, the accused, was brought before the Pudukkottai magistrate’s court and remanded in judicial prison.

The UP police have also asked that the accused be placed on transit remand so that he can be brought to the state for further questioning. An RSS worker informed the UP police that he had received an invitation to join a WhatsApp group. According to the RSS worker, there was a discussion of placing six bombs in RSS offices in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The UP police swung into action after receiving the information and used social media tools to track down the accused. Raj Mohammad, a resident of Pudukkottai, was accused of planning several bombings.

The Uttar Pradesh police quickly informed the Tamil Nadu police, who tracked down the claimed accused’s address and arrested him at Thirukokarnam police station in Pudhukottai. The man was arrested after sending a WhatsApp message to someone in Lucknow threatening two RSS offices in Uttar Pradesh and four in Karnataka.