Several vehicles gutted in massive fire at Metro station parking

New Delhi: Several vehicles gutted as a massive fire broke out at an electric motor parking area in the Jamia Nagar Metro station in Delhi today. The fire was extinguished by more than 11 fire tenders. There are no immediate reports of any causalities or injury.

As per fire department officials, 10 cars, 1 motorcycle, 2 scooty, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws were damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.