Texas school massacre surviver explains to the United States Congress about the day’s suffering

A fourth-grade survivor of last month’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school told lawmakers that after the gunman killed her teacher and classmates, she dabbed blood on herself in a desperate attempt to survive.

Miah Cerrillo and the parents of several young Americans killed or injured in recent mass shootings testified before a congressional panel on Wednesday, as lawmakers work to find a compromise gun safety bill.

‘He said ‘goodnight’ to my teacher and shot her in the head,’ Cerrillo said in a pre-recorded interview played for the committee.

‘And then he shot some of my classmates and the white board,’ she said, adding, ‘and I thought he was going to come back to the white board.’

The hearing by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform comes about two weeks after an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers.

It was one of several recent mass shootings in the United States that killed dozens and prompted a new round of bipartisan talks in the United States Senate. With Democrats and Republicans deeply divided on guns, the talks have focused on modest goals such as encouraging states to pass ‘red flag’ laws that bar people deemed a risk to themselves or the public from obtaining firearms.