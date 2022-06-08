Woman ends life after losing lakhs in online gambling

A 29-year-old Chennai woman took her own life after losing gold jewellery and Rs three lakh of her sisters’ money in online gambling. Bhavani, a resident of Pudhu Nagar, has been identified as the deceased. Bakkiyaraj, her spouse, works for a private corporation and the couple has two boys.

Bhavani informed her husband that she was going to take a bath on May 5. Since she didn’t return after a long time Bakkiyaraj broke through the door and saw Bhavani hanging from the ceiling. She was rushed to Stanley Hospital but declared dead on arrival.

According to an early inquiry, Bhavani had been hooked on the internet gambling for a year and had destroyed her funds. She had sold her gold jewellery, which weighed 160 kg and was valued at Rs 10 lakh and had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from her sister Bharathi and another Rs 1.5 lakh from her sister Kavitha. She had spent all of her money on the game.

Opposition leader Edapadi K Palanisamy (EPS) lambasted the government for failing to take appropriate measures to prohibit internet gambling and chastised online gambling corporations for running full-page adverts in newspapers. ‘At a time when a woman has killed herself, newspapers are carrying full-page advertisements on online gambling across Tamil Nadu. Even DGP warned that it is not online gambling but online fraud and that it will kill you. But still, why action has not been taken to ban online gambling? Upon whose pressure are you hesitating? How many more lives will online gambling take’, EPS said.

A further investigation is underway.