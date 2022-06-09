BCCI announces Indian women’s squad for Sri Lanka tour

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively. The Indian team will start their tour on June 23 and the last match of the series will be played on July 7.

The T20I series will begin from June 23. The matches will be played in Dambulla on June 23, June 25 and June 27. The ODI series will start from July 1 in Kandy. Second and third ODIs will be played in Kandy on July 4 and 7.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.