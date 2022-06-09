BIZARRE; An entire courtroom was invaded by hundreds of cockroaches!

Hundreds of cockroaches were released inside a courtroom in New York in an unusual incident. The incident occurred during an arraignment altercation on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the court had to close for fumigation. The Albany City Court was hearing a case involving the arrest of four people at the state Capitol when the brawl broke out. A defendant who began filming the altercation was asked to stop. Hundreds of cockroaches were released from plastic containers at the same time. An investigation into the matter has begun.

‘What happened was not advocacy or activism; it was criminal action with the purpose to interrupt a procedure and inflict damage,’ the Office of Court Administration stated in a statement. A 34-year-old woman in the audience was detained by court authorities on counts of altercation, disorderly behaviour, obstruction of governmental administration, and tampering with physical evidence. However, she was later released.

As the news spread on social media, netizens responded in amusing ways. ' From firearms to roach warfare,' one user observed. Another user said, 'Might also be a wonderful strategy for postponing an exam at school with less consequence than a false bomb threat, if detected.'