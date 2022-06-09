European Commission agrees on single mobile charger law

Under a tentative European Union accord signed on Tuesday, all smartphones and tablets would have to use the same charger. According to negotiations, the idea would require all firms, including Apple, to manufacture phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital cameras that use USB-C charging.

The idea, which was proposed by the European Commission last year, was provisionally approved Tuesday and is expected to save customers EUR250 million ($267 million) every year. The accord must be approved by the European Parliament and 27 EU nations. Phone and tablet manufacturers will have to comply by the fall of 2024.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement, ‘A common charger is common sense for the many electronic devices on our daily lives. European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics – an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste’.

Apple was initially enraged by the plan, claiming that it would stifle innovation. However, Apple is presently testing future iPhone models that will ditch the Lightning charging port in favour of the more widely used USB-C connector.