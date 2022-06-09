Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar and the UAE dirham in the forex market. The sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 77.74 against the American dollar. During trading, it, then reached at 77.78, registering a fall of 10 paise from the last close. The domestic currency is trading at 21.19 against the UAE dirham. On Wednesday, the Indian currency settled 10 paise higher at 77.68 against the American currency.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancels 167 trains: Here is the full list

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% lower at 102.52.