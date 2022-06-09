Govt issues high-severity warnings for Google Chrome & Mozilla Firefox users

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of the Indian government recently identified various vulnerabilities in Chrome and Mozilla products. According to CERT-In, these flaws allowed hackers to get access to all of the users’ data and even execute arbitrary code by circumventing all security protections.

CERT-In classified the vulnerabilities as ‘high’ risk since they affected Chrome OS versions prior to 96.0.4664.209. Google has classified the vulnerabilities as CVE-2022-1489, CVE-2022-1633, CVE-202-1636, CVE-2022-1859, CVE-2022-1867, and CVE-2022-23308. The tech behemoth recognised the flaws and stated that they had been resolved. To be safe against these bugs, the firm advised customers to download the most recent version of Chrome OS.

CERT-In also found problems in Mozilla Firefox iOS version 101, Mozilla Firefox Thunderbird version 91.10, Mozilla Firefox ESR version 91.10, and Mozilla Firefox version 101. Mozilla has categorised all of the vulnerabilities as ‘high’. As per the firm, these flaws allowed a remote attacker to access sensitive data, circumvent security limitations, execute arbitrary code, perform spoofing attacks, and create denial-of-service (DoS) attacks on the targeted system.

The impacted Mozilla products have also received updates. To protect themselves from this issue, users should download Mozilla Firefox iOS 101, Mozilla Firefox Thunderbird version 91.10, Mozilla Firefox ESR version 91.10, and Mozilla Firefox version 101.