India’s exports grow by 24.18% in June

New Delhi: The exports from India surged by 24.18% to $9.39 billion during June 1-7. The growth in the engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products sectors has supported the growth. The total exports was at $7.56 billion in June 1-7, 2021.

As per the data released by the Union Ministry for Commerce and Industry, the exports of gems and jewellery, engineering, petroleum products and electronic goods increased by 84.3%, 25.7%, 20.4% and 73.5%, respectively.

Imports during the first week of this month too rose by about 77% to $16 billion. Major import goods that recorded growth include petroleum, crude, coal, coke and briquettes, gold and chemicals. merchandise exports rose by 15.46% to $37.29 billion in May.